High fire danger from dry, windy weather today

Things are warming back up today in the QCA.

Yesterday’s cool, northwest winds have shifted to the south today. They’ll start to gust later this morning.

Gusts of 40-50 mph will drive our temperatures up into the 60-70° range. This warm air will be very dry.

Dry, blustery conditions mean high fire danger. Any kind of outdoor burning should be avoided today.

The heat will disappear with a cold front arriving tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, with more clouds, possibly even a couple sprinkles.

