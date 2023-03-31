We are tracking the potential for a Tornado Outbreak for the QCA. The Storm Prediction Center has now issued a high risk for the Quad Cities as ingredients are coming together for long-track violent tornadoes.
A PDS watch has been issued for the QCA! A PDS watch is a Particularly Dangerous Situation. You need to STAY WEATHER AWARE this afternoon.
Timing: The first round of storms that could fire will be around 1-2 pm. The second line of storms which is expected to arrive between 4-6 pm will be the strongest line. The broken line of supercells will race across the QCA during this time and any cell can produce strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
