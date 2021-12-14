High winds & record warmth coming Wednesday

Despite the calendar reading mid-December, there’s some serious spring-like air coming to the QCA.

A weather system driving into the Plains Wednesday is forecast to bring us not only warmth, but strong winds and rain chances.

Winds: A High Wind Watch has been issued for eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Gusts could top 60 mph at times Wednesday evening. Winds this strong will blow away many yard decorations, bring possible power outages, and endanger semi-trucks & taller vehicles.

Warmth: The winds will pump in record temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Widespread highs near 70° will easily beat daily records & come close to the warmest readings ever recorded in December.

Rain: Spotty light rain is possible during the day Wednesday, but showers are most likely Wednesday night. These will start off as severe thunderstorms over central Iowa around 6-7 PM. The storms will weaken to just showers before arriving in the QC around 9-11 PM.

Calmer, cooler, drier weather is back on Thursday.