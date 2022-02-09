Just like yesterday, temperatures all across the Midwest closely reflected the current snowfall.

Locally, areas on the North, East, and Southern parts of the QCA that still have some snowfall were a few degrees cooler than the central and western parts of the QCA. Almost perfectly mimicking the current snow depth.

Looking further out to the Midwest, the same effects can be seen once again. Normally the further south you go the warmer temperatures will be. But seeing the direct effects can be seen quite clearly within Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois!

This occurs during the wintertime when snow is present because snow has a higher albedo.

What is albedo? Well, albedo is the amount of light/radiation that is reflected away from the surface of an object. Objects that are white have a higher albedo and does a better job of reflecting incoming radiation (light), helping to keep the surface cooler. Objects that are black have a much lower albedo and absorb the incoming radiation and heat up. That’s why in the summertime sidewalks and roadways tend to get super hot, and the dark interior of your car can get much hotter than surfaces that aren’t black.

In our case areas that still have snow on the ground tend to be cooler as the snow acts as a giant reflector, keeping the areas it is present cooler. On the other hand, where snow is not present we see those temperatures being higher as the exposed “darker” ground absorbs more of the incoming radiation (sunlight).