Holiday weekend forecast looking good

Over the past few weeks, we have had near-daily chances for a shower or thunderstorm. This pattern will continue with us for a few more days before drier times arrive!

Tomorrow chances for rain will primarily be during the evening hours as a few popup t’showers develop. Thursday is looking to be a lot drier and sunnier! A few isolated storms could develop as a cold front passes through the area Thursday afternoon. Other than that things look a lot drier!

Other than the rain chances Thursday afternoon brought by the front, it will also cool things down and drop the humidity!

That’ll lead to a great weekend ahead! Friday through Sunday things are looking good with highs in the upper 70s by Friday and upper 80s for the 4th of July. With the slow warm-up through the weekend, the air will not feel as muggy like it has been the past few weeks. So high heat indices won’t be something to worry too much about!

So for those planning ahead the weather for your holiday weekend is looking pretty good!