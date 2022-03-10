Throughout this winter season, we’ve talked about the overall lack of snowfall here in the Quad Cities, so far picking up only 17.5 inches this season. This will lead to possible drought issues down the road as we head into the planting season.

Snowfall is just one of many factors that play into how we view our winters at a human level. The Midwest Regional Climate Center developed an index that shows the overall severity of a winter season based on a multitude of facts. A few factors they take into account are things like how warm or cold the winter was, how much precipitation fell, whether that be as rain or snow, and how long snow stayed on the ground. A weighted algorithm takes in all of that climate data then assigns a day-to-day value for the entire year. This is a look at how this year compares.



Something to note, the colors used on this chart are the average values since climate statistics began for each climate site. For the Quad Cities, this shows the average winter severity index that dates back to 1872!

This is a look at how this winter compares to what we had last year for the 2020-2021 winter season.

So how does this year compare to some of the worst winters we’ve had?

On the chart below we have added the 1974-1975 and the 2013-2014 seasons. We plotted these specifically because these seasons were the first and second snowiest seasons on record in the Quad Cities. The 1974-1975 winter season saw 69.7 inches of snow, whereas the 2013-2014 season picked up 65.1 inches of snow. So far this season we’ve picked up 17.5 inches of snow, and last season saw around 43.2 inches of snow. This is a great example of snowfall not always being the only difference between a bad winter and a mild one. Rounds of frigid arctic blasts and the number of winter storms play a fairly big role in how we rank our winter seasons at a human level.

So for now, if the remainder of our season stays begins to flatline we can expect to end up with a rather moderate winter in the Quad Cities!