Good morning and happy Tuesday. It will be a hot Tuesday as temps climb into the lower 90’s. Heading out the door temperatures have already climbed into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Look to see plenty of sunshine with a UV index of 8. This means sunburn can form between 15-25 min.

We will see similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the lower 90’s with plenty of sunshine. There is however a slight change for a shower or storm Wednesday and Thursday. Most of us will stay dry though.