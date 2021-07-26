Humidity to ramp up again this week

Don’t be misled by the comfortable air around early Monday morning…the heat hasn’t left us just yet.

Much of the QCA has gotten a temporary reprieve from the worst of the humidity here at the beginning of the week. This kept heat index values around 90° on Sunday & allowed temperatures to drop toward 60° early this morning.

Highs will still be around 90° today, but humidity levels will remain in check, sparing us from the really nasty feels-like readings.

The muggy factor increases, however, tomorrow into Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s, while heat index values rise to 105° by Wednesday.

A cold front finally drives into the QCA from the north on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible along the front during the day, followed by cooler, drier air by Friday. Highs in the mid-80s will be common by the upcoming weekend.