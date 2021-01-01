Ice Storm Warning: Freezing rain, sleet & more snow today

This forecast is current as of Friday morning, January 1st.

Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, & Winter Weather Advisories are all in effect for various parts of the QCA today until midnight.

The Basics

Ice amounts up to 0.30″ are possible along & southeast of Hwy. 34 today

The rest of the area will see a wintry mix this morning change to mainly snow this afternoon

Snow accumulations around 3-5″ are likely from the QC to the southwest

Everything wraps up tonight

Significant icing is possible southeast of the QC. This will make travel treacherous today, & could damage some trees and power lines.

North & west of Highway 34, more wintry mix is likely this morning.

Around midday into the afternoon, colder air will transition that mix to mainly snow from west to east. Some spots will see enough snow to create slippery conditions.

Snow starts to wind down this evening, ending for most around 8-10 PM.