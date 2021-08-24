Intense heat back in QCA today

School has started for most, but the summer heat’s not done yet.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 12 PM today, lasting until 8 PM tonight. During that time, heat index values will be around 100-105°.

High temperatures will top 90-95°.

This type of heat can be dangerous to people who don’t take precautions. Make sure you’re limiting time outside, staying hydrated, and keeping your kids & pets out of hot cars.

With the heat, skies will stay mainly sunny. Only an isolated storm chance exists today. The chance of rain is slightly higher later this evening into tonight.