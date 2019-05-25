Iowa City tornado rated EF-1

QUAD CITIES - The tornado that tracked through much of Johnson County Friday evening has been rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.

The twister first touched down around 6:37 pm southwest of Iowa City, tracking east-northeast along the southern edge of town for almost 30 minutes.

Estimated peak winds of 110 mph destroyed several outbuildings, damaged roofs, and flipped several trailers. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

No injuries have been reported.