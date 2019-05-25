Iowa City tornado rated EF-1
QUAD CITIES - The tornado that tracked through much of Johnson County Friday evening has been rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service.
The twister first touched down around 6:37 pm southwest of Iowa City, tracking east-northeast along the southern edge of town for almost 30 minutes.
Estimated peak winds of 110 mph destroyed several outbuildings, damaged roofs, and flipped several trailers.No injuries have been reported.
