In the Quad Cities it’s a great night to see the International Space Station zip by overhead!

It becomes visible at 9:41 on the Western horizon (10° above horizon.)

Then it maxes out around 40° above the horizon before disappearing 10° above horizon in the NE sky.

It will look like a bright star moving at a constant speed. That speed by the way, about 17,000 mph or about 5 miles per SECOND!