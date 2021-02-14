It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t for the wind… but why?

One of the worst parts of the winter months is arguably the cold. But much like the heat mixed with the humidity in the summer, the winter means we deal with frigid, dry air. This usually doesn’t feel too bad until this wind picks up.

Much like a lot of Midwesterners like to say “It wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t for the wind”. That phrase does hold some truth, especially when wind chills make temperatures feel much colder than they actually are.

The way that wind chills work is fairly simple.

Wind chills can make symptoms of hypothermia show up sooner, as well as accelerate the time needed for frostbit to occur.

With temperatures this cold it is import to layer up, frostbite will occur on exposed skin sooner. Making sure you are wearing appropriate clothing for temperatures this cold can help extend the time it takes for frostbite to occur.

More cold weather is expected tonight and tomorrow. Be sure to bundle up a bit more early this week, the goods news is we do start to warm up later this week!