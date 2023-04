It’s been almost 6 months since we had a temperature in the 80s in the quad Cities – but it happened again Tuesday afternoon!

3 p.m. temperatures

We’re running about 20° above average today but are still roughly 10° below the record high for April 11th.

It was just 11 days ago that we hit 70° for the 1st time in 2023.

If you’re thinking of 90° now – the first time that happened in 2022 was on May 10.