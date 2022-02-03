Over the past week or two conditions have been rather cold with a day or two here or there that have been a bit warmer. This back and forth trend in the temperatures can be attributed to the La Niña season as the jet stream is less stable and is positioned further North on average. So as the jet bends and kinks as it normally does we certainly feel more of those fluctuating temperature trends during La Niña seasons.

So, to continue this overall trend we are looking at the Jet moving northward which will allow for warmer air to move in for a while! Trends in model forecasts as well as jet stream forecasts have been pointing towards a brief warm up for next week! For now temps are looking to return to near normal as early as Sunday, with temperatures rising to about 5 degrees above average for this time of the year. Of which will be rising from 33º Today, up to 35º and 36º late next week.

Looking farther out, beyond our own 10 Day forecast, we are starting to see a cooler trend. As the jet stream once again kinks back further South moving cold air back into the Great Lakes area.