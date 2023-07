For the month of June, the Quad Cities area’s normal rainfall is 5.01”. After receiving hardly any rain the first part of the month, on June 24th, 2023, the QCA had severe weather come through. On that day, there was 0.83” of total rainfall.

An active weather pattern the last three days of June brought a total of 0.57” of precipitation. This months total rainfall was only 2.02” which was 2-4” below normal.