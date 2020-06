The heat and humidity are headed back into the QCA.

After a few showers this morning, the weather turns warm and breezy this afternoon. Gusty winds around 15-20 mph will help drive in humidity and temperatures in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be even warmer.

Heat index values will soar into the 90-95° range Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night is our next chance of storms, then more storm chances and 80°+ highs will be the theme for the rest of this week’s weather.