The temperatures for the area have been pretty mild and above average for the past couple of days. Although they have been pretty steady throughout the day today, tonight could be the last warm night for a while. A strong cold front is expected to come through the area in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 50s for most of the day. The overnight lows will be cooling down into the 30s. This will be the first cold weekend of the season – highs in the low 40s. Remember to bundle up as you’re out the door this weekend!