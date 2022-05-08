Through out this week a minor blocking patter will form over the Eastern United States causing a warm upper level ridge to build up and bring well above normal temperatures to much of the central U.S. .

To add to the incoming heat wave the Low Level Jetstream will become southerly and help to direct moist gulf air into the Midwest. This will bring our dew points from the 40s and 50s up into the muggy 60s and soggy 70s.

We will definitely notice this muggy warm up as heat index values could rise well into the mid 90s later this week.