Less rain, more heat for holiday weekend

If you’ve missed out on the last few days’ worth of spotty showers & storms, you might be waiting awhile for rain.

Starting Friday, mostly sunny skies will set up shop over the QCA.

Temperatures will climb up to 90° each day through the 4th of July weekend and beyond.

That increased heat will cancel out the slight drop in humidity, so heat index values around 90-95° are likely the next several afternoons.

After some isolated storms today, widespread chances for rain are hard to find until well into next week.

