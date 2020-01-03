Light snow arriving Friday night

A fast-moving system will bring light snowfall to parts of the QCA Friday evening Friday night.

TIMING

Snow will move into eastern Iowa early late this afternoon/early evening, then spread southeast through tonight. Here in the Quad Cities, snow will likely hold off until after the evening commute.

AMOUNTS

The QC metro will see around 1″ of accumulation at most. With temperatures above freezing early this evening, some of the initial snow will melt.

The higher totals will add up across east-central & southeast Iowa. Bands of snow could develop here, leading to localized amounts upward of 3″.

Winds should stay light, around 5-10 mph, through the night.

All the snow will be done by Saturday morning.