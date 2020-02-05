Light snow for Wednesday night

Some parts of the QCA will need their shovels by Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south & east of the Quad Cities from 12 PM Wednesday into 12 PM Thursday.

Light snow will spread into far southeastern Iowa and western Illinois late this afternoon, spreading north into tonight. Here in the Quad Cities, flakes will start falling early this evening. The snow showers will wrap up during the morning on Thursday.

Overall accumulations across the area will range from a dusting up to 4″.

The main problems from this snow will be some slippery travel & reduced visibility. Wind speeds will only be around 10 mph, so blowing/drifting snow shouldn’t be a widespread issue.