Cool temperatures continue to dominate our weather into the middle of this week.

After a cold front’s passage this morning, temperatures will only climb into the 35-40° range this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny until a few clouds start to spread back in this afternoon.

Thursday-Friday Snow

Skies will be cloudier, but still dry early Thursday morning.

Snow will spread in from the southwest from lunchtime into the afternoon. Light bands of snow will continue, mainly south of the QC metro, through the night, lasting until early Friday morning.

Amounts will be pretty light. Right now, it looks like 1-2″ is possible south of I-80.

Little to no accumulation is forecast north of the Quad Cities.

Cold air will follow the snow Friday night, when temperatures sink into the 5-10° range.

Saturday will still be chilly. Temperatures won’t warm back to normal until Sunday.