Everything is on track for our mid-week winter storm…with the heaviest totals favoring central Illinois and not the Quad Cities!

In the Quad Cities we’ll likely only see 1-2″, while parts of Knox County (South of QC) could get half a foot.

This is part of a large winter storm that will drop a foot of snow (or more) in parts of central Illinois!

Winter Storm Warnings are out for areas from New Mexico to Michigan!