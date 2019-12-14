Light snow on track for parts of QCA

Light snow showers are still expected to spread across southern portions of the QCA this Sunday night into Monday.

TIMING

The snow will spread northeast from Missouri into southeast Iowa & western Illinois Sunday evening, lasting into Monday morning.

A few more snow showers could clip areas south of Hwy. 34 in Illinois during the day Monday, but most accumulation farther north will happen during Sunday night.

AMOUNTS

Totals look to be light, ranging from 1-2″ along the Hwy. 34 corridor, a dusting to 1″ along I-80, and little to no accumulation north of I-80.

Winds will stay fairly light most of this time, so blowing snow shouldn’t be a major factor.