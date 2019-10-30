Next winter blast arrives this evening: 3-4 inches of snow expected in QC tonight

We’re expecting another October snowfall, this one worse than the first.

Snow should start to accumulate around 6-7 p.m. and will continue throughout the night.

Around 3-4 inches of snow is expected in the Quad Cities. Areas to the southeast could see higher totals.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

With trees still full of leaves in a lot of places, we could run into some power problems late tonight and Thursday too. The heavy, wet snow will weigh down those branches and eventually branches could fall and bring down power lines.

