It will be a hot Thursday as highs climb into the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. A back door cold front will slide through the QCA tomorrow morning and drop our temps into the mid 50s tonight.

Highs will be about 10° cooler on Friday. We have changes to your Father’s Day forecast as we dropped the rain chance on Friday and we dropped the chance for rain for Saturday. Medium-range guidance is hinting that this system is looking to arrive Saturday night into Father’s Day. We increased the rain chance on Sunday. We will keep you updated as the forecast has changed a few times already regarding the rain.