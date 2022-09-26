Good Monday morning and welcome to the first full week of fall. It’s going to feel like fall this week too with temps only topping out in the 60’s and a few cold mornings on tap. Look to see a mostly sunny sky with highs near 65°. We will see breezy conditions once again today and we can see winds gusts top out near 30 mph. Heading into Tuesday highs will be similar to Monday but lows will fall into the mid 30’s.

Waking up Wednesday will be cold so grab the coat as you head out the door. Both our lows and highs will rebound by the end of the week, back into the lower 70’s and lows in the mid 40’s.