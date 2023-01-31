Good morning QCA! As you are gearing up and planning to head out the door this morning, have the extra layers on. Temps are very cold this morning with feel-like temps near -20°F. The good news is that we will see sunny skies the rest of the day today and winds will continue to come out of the southwest.

Wednesday starts our slight warm-up as temps will climb into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. This will continue into Thursday as well with sunny skies. Overall, these days will be the picks of the week.

The weekend will be a weekend to get your car washed and walk the dog outside with temps in the upper 30’s on Saturday and mid 30’s on Sunday. I think there is a good chance to see 40’s back in the forecast next Monday!