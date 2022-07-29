Good Friday morning! Today’s temps will be perfect with sunny skies. Tomorrow the bix starts and temps will also be perfect. Look to see temps in the mid 60’s at the start of the race then we will warm up into the mid-80s. Sunday will also be beautiful, with highs in the mid 80’s.

A cold front will track into the quad cities bringing a chance for showers and storms on Monday. Once the front passes, then we will turn hot. Highs will climb into the upper 90’s during the mid-week and feel like temps will be well into the 100’s.