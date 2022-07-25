What a nice day we have today temperature-wise. Highs today will climb into the lower 70’s with clouds winning out the day. Tomorrow’s highs will be similar to what we saw today but a few rain showers will be possible on Tuesday heading into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80’s but then we fall back into the lower 80’s to end the week. We will remain dry and slightly below average into the weekend. As we head into next week, temps look to rebound back into the mid to upper 90’s.