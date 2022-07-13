It’s hump day! Happy Wednesday everyone and we have another beautiful day. Highs will be very similar to Tuesday and we will see plenty of sunshine today. We are tracking a few showers overnight Thursday and Friday morning.

We will also start to feel a little bit muggier once the weekend rolls around. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Once the new work week rolls around, we will start to crank the heat with highs climbing into the lower 90’s with a heat index in the mid 90’s. A few scattered storm chances will also be possible next week.