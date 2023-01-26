Winter is in full effect as we are waking up to snow-covered houses and cars this morning from some overnight snow showers. Temps are bitter cold as feel like temps are near or below 0°.

We are tracking another round of snow that will arrive early Firday morning. At most we will revieve an inch.

Saturday could bring another round of snow showers through the QCA which will bring anwhere from 1-2 inches of snow with higher amounts to the north of the QC.

Arctic air will then start to filter into the area starting on Sunday and Monday. Temps are expected to only top out in the teens and lows in the single digits. Feel like temps will be well below 0° so bundle up next week.