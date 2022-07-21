Happy Thursday everyone! Temps today will be slightly warmer than Wednesday but the feel like temps will be in the mid to upper 90’s.

Friday will be the same as Thursday temps wise but we will have a chance for a few morning showers and even into the afternoon hours. Saturday is a day to be weather aware. It will be hot and muggy with chances for severe weather. Gusty storms and some hail will be possible.

Next week is trending cooler with highs only getting into the lower 80’s with rain chances to start the week.