As you head out the door for Valentine’s Day, we will be cloudy to start but plan for showers to start to work into the QCA by late morning. The showers will stay with us through the afternoon until they start to wrap up heading into the evening. Winds will also be an issue for Valentine’s Day as wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 40 to 45 mph.

Dry weather is expected for our Wednesday before another round of snow showers enters the QCA on Thursday. Plan for a longer commute Thursday morning as we could see anywhere from 2-4″ in the QCA with higher amounts to the NW. This is looking to be thin and dry snow, so blowing snow will also be an issue Thursday morning. We are still a day and a half out so changes to the forecast could occur if this system shifts. We will keep you up to date on air and online leading up to the snow.