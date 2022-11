Good Wednesday morning! It’s a cold morning as feel like temps will be in the single digits as you head out the door. Highs will be in the lower 30’s but we could see wind gusts reach 35 mph, making it feel like the teens for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s but feel like temps will be in the upper 20’s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with sunny skies.