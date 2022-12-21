Good Wednesday Morning. Today is the last day to prep before what some are calling ‘The Storm’. As you head out the door Wednesday morning, temps will be cold so bundle up today!

Let’s jump into what’s expected to occur on Thursday and Friday. As of Wednesday morning, the QCA has been upgraded to a winter storm warning. This will go into effect starting midnight tonight and be in effect until 6 AM Christmas eve morning. I personally don’t think this will be our last upgrade. There is a strong chance that we could be upgraded to a Blizzard warning either today or tomorrow.

The Update: Snow is expected to arrive Thursday morning and the bulk of the snow will fall during the morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will then start to pick up into the afternoon gusting up to 35mph and could reach 50 mph. This will then cause white-out conditions making travel nearly impossible. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends.

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected Thursday night through Saturday AM.

You do not want to be caught out in the cold and blowing snow when this thing arrives. We will keep you updated all day long and on our Social media pages.

