Happy Monday and welcome to the first day of May! Grab the coat on the way out as temperatures will be in the 40’s with a gusty wind. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph with highs in the mid 50’s.

We will see similar conditions heading into Tuesday before a nice warm-up occurs on Wednesday. Temps on Wednesday will climb into the mid 60’s under a mostly sunny sky. 70’s return on Thursday and we will make a run at 80° this weekend!