We have a chilly Friday on tap. Highs today will climb into the lower 50’s today with sunny skies. Friday night football will be cold with temps in the 40’s so make sure you bundle up as you head out and about. We have a freeze warning in effect for tonight due to the temps calling into the lower 30’s. Look for temperatures to rebound back into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s on Saturday. Sunday is looking to be perfect with sunny skies and temps jumping back into the upper 60’s and that will carry over into Monday. We are tracking a few rain chances on Tuesday into Wednesday.