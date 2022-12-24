Merry Christmas Eve everybody! It’s going to be another cold night tonight as feel like temps will continue to stay below 0° through the night. However, I have been in talks with Santa and he said the cold doesn’t bother him! He promises he will deliver the presents on time!

Christmas morning will be cold with feel like temps -20° so continue to stay bundled up! Temps are expected to rise to a whopping 11° tomorrow afternoon. However, with that said, we are tracking another winter system that will bring some more snow to the QCA Sunday night into Monday morning. This won’t be a big system but we could see anywhere from 1-2 inches so a few slick spots will be possible.