Bundle up as you head out the door this morning! Feel like temps will be near 0° as you head out the door so extra layers will be needed. Highs today will only top out in the upper 20’s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Heading into the weekend, we need to be all smiles as we will see sunshine return and with that mild temps will be felt! Look for highs to climb into the lower to mid-40s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will feature sunny skies with temps in the 50’s.

The mild temps will stick will us through next week however we are tracking another round of heavy rain again Sunday night into Monday morning.