It was an eventful afternoon yesterday with the severe weather passing through the QCA! The good news is we are done with storms and rain for some time. Temps will now fall from the 70’s to the upper 50’s on Friday.

We will continue to cool down heading into the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to top out in the upper 40’s but with a breezy wind, feel-like temps will only top out in the upper 30’s. Sunday will also be chilly with highs in the lower 60’s. Protect your plants this weekend as lows will fall into the lower 30’s as we have a Freeze Watch in effect.