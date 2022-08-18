Good Thursday morning we will see plenty of sunshine out there today with highs in the lower 80’s. We will turn active with storm chances in the afternoon with temps in the lower 80’s.

Saturday is a tricky forecast with widespread storms throughout the day. Some places could be dry for a few hours while other places will be seeing rain. But we will carry the threat for storms throughout the day. Rainfall amounts could reach anywhere from half of inch to an inch in some places. We will dry out on Monday.