Good morning! Happy Thursday. As you step out the door this morning, you won’t need a coat or even a jacket as temps are in the mid 60’s this morning and we are expecting highs to climb into the mid to upper 70’s. We are tracking a cold front that will slide through the qca this afternoon and the front is expected to bring showers and storms to the area.

Lows tonight will fall into the lower 30’s so have the winter gear once again tomorrow morning.

The rest of the weekend and next week will be cold so bundle up as winter has arrived early.