Good evening QCA. Strong Storms: A cold front will slide through during the overnight hours and a few storms will fire due to this. These storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and heavy rain being the primary concern. The timing of the storms will be mainly after midnight through 6 am.

Tomorrow morning a few showers and storms could be lingering around but should be out of here by 9 am. Highs will be slightly cooler than today as temps will climb into the mid 40’s under a cloudy sky.