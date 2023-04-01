The National Weather Service continues to assess damage from Friday’s tornado outbreak and we’re compiling a lot of the results here at ourquadcities.com

One thing of note so far – Friday offers more proof that tornadoes do cross the Mississippi River.

This tornado started in Jackson County IOWA and ended in Jo Daviess County ILLINOIS. There were some reports of the tornado being seen on the river.

Preliminary map from NWS

And here’s some prelim. info from the NWS:

Here’s the rest of the preliminary report courtesy of the NWS:

.TORNADO #3 - BELLEVUE, IOWA... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 104 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.46 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 3 START DATE: 03/31/2023 START TIME: 06:16 PM CDT START LOCATION: BELLEVUE STATE PARK / JACKSON COUNTY / IA START LAT/LON: 42.2457 / -90.4231 END DATE: 03/31/2023 END TIME: 06:24 PM CDT END LOCATION: 2 SE RICE / JO DAVIESS COUNTY / IL END LAT/LON: 42.3148 / -90.3711 SURVEY SUMMARY: BRIEF TOUCHDOWN JUST SOUTH OF BELLEVUE, TRACKING NORTHEAST ACROSS THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. THIS TORNADO IMPACTED AN RV PARK AND SOME CABINS LOCATED NEARBY. SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE WAS NOTED, WITH SOME RVS THAT WERE FLIPPED AND DAMAGED. SEVERAL TREES WITHIN THE AREA WERE ALSO IMPACTED, WITH SOME UPROOTED. 3 INJURIES WERE NOTED WITH THIS TORNADO.