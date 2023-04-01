The National Weather Service continues to assess damage from Friday’s tornado outbreak and we’re compiling a lot of the results here at ourquadcities.com

One thing of note so far – Friday offers more proof that tornadoes do cross the Mississippi River.

This tornado started in Jackson County IOWA and ended in Jo Daviess County ILLINOIS. There were some reports of the tornado being seen on the river.

Preliminary map from NWS

And here’s some prelim. info from the NWS:

Here’s the rest of the preliminary report courtesy of the NWS:

.TORNADO #3 - BELLEVUE, IOWA...

RATING:                 EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    104 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  5.46 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   100 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               3

START DATE:             03/31/2023
START TIME:             06:16 PM CDT
START LOCATION:         BELLEVUE STATE PARK / JACKSON COUNTY / IA
START LAT/LON:          42.2457 / -90.4231

END DATE:               03/31/2023
END TIME:               06:24 PM CDT
END LOCATION:           2 SE RICE / JO DAVIESS COUNTY / IL
END LAT/LON:            42.3148 / -90.3711

SURVEY SUMMARY:
BRIEF TOUCHDOWN JUST SOUTH OF BELLEVUE, TRACKING NORTHEAST ACROSS
THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. THIS TORNADO IMPACTED AN RV PARK AND SOME
CABINS LOCATED NEARBY. SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE WAS NOTED, WITH
SOME RVS THAT WERE FLIPPED AND DAMAGED. SEVERAL TREES WITHIN THE
AREA WERE ALSO IMPACTED, WITH SOME UPROOTED. 3 INJURIES WERE
NOTED WITH THIS TORNADO.