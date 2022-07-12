Good Tuesday morning everyone. What a forecast we have for you today. Highs will be in the lower 80’s with sunny skies and low humidity. This area of high pressure will stick around for the rest of the week which will keep us high and dry for the week.

However, models are hinting at a weak disturbance to swing through late Wednesday night into Thursday and it could spark a shower or two but the chance is very low.

The next best chance for a shower or storm will be this weekend. Temps next week will climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.