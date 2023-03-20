It’s a cold start to Monday as we are waking up to temps in the lower 30’s. With the sun shining and winds coming out of the South today, we will quickly warm up to the 40’s by lunchtime and top out in the 50’s today.

The theme of the week will be Spring is in the air as temps will be in the 50’s with a chance at seeing 60° on Wednesday. However, some things are too good to be true. We will see several chances for rain throughout the week with our first chance coming on Tuesday evening. The best chance will come Wednesday night into Thursday.