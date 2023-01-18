Good Wednesday morning QCA! As you head out the door, grab the rain gear as we are expecting rain to arrive this afternoon around 3 pm. Look for highs to top out in the upper 30’s. As we head into the evening hours, we could see some sleet mixing in especially in the northern half of the viewing area.

Sleet mixes in this evening Mostly Rain in the afternoon Some snowflakes mixing in

When the precip. ends Thursday there could be a little light snow mixing in, but accumulation will be extremely light in the QC, if we see any at all. Calmer and colder temps will arrive on Friday and last through the weekend