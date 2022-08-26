It’s Friday y’all and we have an amazing forecast for you. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s with sunny skies. We have Friday night lights tonight and we couldn’t have asked for a better forecast for football tonight. Temps will be in the upper 70s at kickoff then we will fall into the upper 60s by the 4th.

The weekend we have beautiful weather on Saturday then we have showers returning on Sunday. The heat from the west has backed off so next week will have highs in the upper 70s to mid-70s with dry weather.